Two days after Jevon Carter declined his player option on the final year of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Carter has agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Carter confirmed the report in an Instagram post captioned “I’m coming home.” He is a native of Maywood, Illinois.

He previously signed with the Bucks in February 2022 after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets. Averaging a career-best 7.6 points per game, he played his best professional ball during his one-and-a-half-year run with Milwaukee.

This past year was Carter’s best in the NBA, averaging a personal single-season-high 8.0 points per contest. He also averaged career-bests in shooting percentage and three-pointers per game, as well as in assists, rebounds, and steals per game.

Carter entered the NBA as a second-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018 after a stellar career with West Virginia. His 1,758 career points rank as the eighth-most in WVU men’s basketball history, and his 330 steals are the most by any player in the history of the program. Carter also ranks second on the program’s all-time assists list.

Chicago will be Carter’s fifth team for his sixth season in the NBA. He previously played games for Memphis, Phoenix, Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

He ended his collegiate career at WVU by becoming the first Power 5 men’s basketball player to eclipse 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in his career. He holds the single-season record for steals and assists and is also the program’s all-time steals leader.

He also earned two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year awards and won three national defensive player of the year nods.