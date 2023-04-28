WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. #43 and TCU forward Eddie Lampkin Jr. #4 await an inbound at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After weighing his options between WVU basketball and football, Jimmy Bell Jr. has decided to move on from Mountaineer athletics and enter the transfer portal.

Bell Jr. started all 34 games in his lone season in Morgantown. He averaged 18.2 minutes, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 points per game last season. He reached double-figure scoring five times, including two double-doubles.

The 6-10, 285-pound big man also dropped roughly 70 pounds to get into playing shape for the 2022-23 season.

Over the past month, Bell Jr. has been on a “trial run” with Neal Brown’s squad and he played on the offensive line in the Gold-Blue spring game.

He did have offers to play college football but ultimately decided to enroll at Bella Vista College Preparatory School in Scottsdale, Arizona, to focus on basketball.

Prior to WVU, he started his career at Saint Louis before transferring to Moberly Area Community College for the 2021-22 season.