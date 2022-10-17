John Means was limited to just two starts for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

His season ended prematurely, and he underwent Tommy John Surgery in late April to correct an injury, which was originally described as a sprained elbow.

Less than six full months after going under the knife, Means has a baseball back in his hand.

Monday was the first day of throwing for the former All-Star.

The former Mountaineer tweeted a video of him throwing at an indoor facility. It was his first tweet in nearly three months.

Means was limited to just eight innings pitched during the 2022 MLB season. Despite missing almost the entire season, he was still honored by the popular trading card brand Topps, which created a special card for the Means family for Father’s Day.

Means and Baltimore also agreed to terms on a two-year contract while he was injured. The 2011 MLB Draft pick out of West Virginia is slated to pitch for the Orioles through the 2024 season.