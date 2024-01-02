MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a title run at the prestigious 59th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships over the weekend, West Virginia University redshirt sophomore Jordan Titus has been selected as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week.

Ranked No. 21 at 141 pounds, Titus went 5-0 at the annual showcase on his way to capturing the title and becoming just the second Mountaineer to take home the crown since three-time national champion Greg Jones claimed it at 184 pounds in 2003.

Titus improved to 17-0 overall and 5-0 against ranked opponents after scoring a decisive 18-3 technical fall over No. 16 CJ Composto of Penn in the championship bout.

His championship victory helped lift WVU to its highest finish in Midlands’ history (3rd – 100.5). It was also WVU’s first Midlands appearance with multiple finalists in addition to having the most wrestlers competing in the finals out of any other team in one night (three). The Mountaineers’ four spots on the podium also broke the program’s previous record of three set in 2003.

The Center Moriches, New York, native joins Jacob Smith (2015-17), Dylan Cottrell (2016-17), Noah Adams (2020) and teammate Jett Strickenberger (2024) as the fifth Mountaineer to collect the honor more than once in his college career, and he surpasses Colin Johnson for the most awards earned at 141 pounds.

Titus first gained the weekly accolade last January after knocking off No. 1 Cole Matthews in West Virginia’s 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt.