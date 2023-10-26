WVU women’s soccer’s freshman forward Jordyn Wilson was named to the Big 12’s All-Freshman team Thursday afternoon.

Wilson is one of 12 freshmen to be recognized, and she is the only Mountaineer to receive a conference award this year.

She is the 21st freshman in program history to win a freshman award.

The Olathe, Kansas, native played in all 18 regular-season games for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s Mountaineers, and she started the last nine games. She is tied for third on the team in goals (two), and second in assists (two). No other freshman on the team played as much, or recorded as many points (six) as Wilson.

WVU will open competition at the 2023 Big 12 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 23, in Round Rock, Texas. Fifth-seeded West Virginia will face No. 4 Texas at 12:30 p.m. ET, at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.