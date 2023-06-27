MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Between re-recruiting his players, a trip to Europe and the decisions to be made regarding his staff, Josh Eilert is in for a busy several weeks.

“My hair’s going to be on fire,” he said with a chuckle.

Eilert was introduced Monday as the interim head men’s basketball coach at WVU amid summer workouts and a wave of players entering the transfer portal. The timing was admittedly difficult for both director of athletics Wren Baker and Eilert, but there is a plan for the short-term future.

“We’re going to take it day by day,” Eilert said. “We’re not going to try to get ahead of ourselves. First and foremost, we have to solidify our roster. Guys are getting an opportunity to feel out the situation, and now that I feel like we’ve got a new foundation, I think some of that stuff will calm down. But, just like today, it was business as usual for the guys who are on the roster, and they were working out, and they had good spirits. We’re going to move on. We’re going to move on and keep building and grinding.”

As of Tuesday, Joe Toussaint, Mohamed Wague, and James Okwonko are currently in the transfer portal. Tre Mitchell announced his plans to transfer to Kentucky on Monday after entering the portal last week, and Kerr Kriisa revealed that he will return to WVU after a brief stint in the portal.

While Eilert said he will be sympathetic to those who want to explore their options, he is reminding players that with the strength of the roster as it stands, WVU has “something special,” and they “can do something really, really neat here.”

As for the coaching staff:

“Wren and I have met a couple times on that, but it’s early,” said Eilert. “We’re going to take a look at everybody in the program and their role and figure out how we can do things better [and] how we can do things more [efficiently]. But also, we have some really good people in our program, really good people, and I want to bring that out of them.”

Multiple WVU basketball staff members have contracts that expire at the end of the month. Baker stated that it is in the best interest of the school and for the coaches’ families to extend those contracts by a month or two in an effort to perform a full and thorough evaluation in the wake of Bob Huggins’ resignation.

“We will not let anybody’s employment end June 30th,” Baker said. “I’m not promising [them] a full year. It may be 60 days. It may be 90 days and we reassign [them] or something depending on how this goes.”

It won’t just be the WVU AD who is evaluating the remaining assistant coaches. Baker says that Eilert will have the authority to “rearrange the deck chairs and make sure he [has] people in a place that allows him to be successful.”

“I’m going to first evaluate everyone on our staff, and figure out how they can fit in, and we’ll go from there,” Eilert added. “There [are] no promises, and we have really good people in place, and as much as possible, I’d like to retain them.”

Competitive basketball activities will resume at the end of July when the team takes a trip to Europe.

“We’re about a month away from going to Italy,” he said. “[We are] taking this team over there and having three dry-runs at it and getting those opportunities in. We’re looking forward to the next month and how it shapes up.”