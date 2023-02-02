Former West Virginia pitcher Kade Strowd is headed to spring training with the Baltimore Orioles as a non-roster invitee.

Strowd, a 12th-round draft pick out of WVU in the 2019 MLB Draft, is not part of the Orioles’ 40-man roster, but will head to spring training in Sarasota, Florida looking to make an impression on the Baltimore coaching staff.

The former Mountaineer dealt with injuries last season, which limited him to just 13 games on the mound.

Twelve of those appearances came with the High-A Aberdeen Ironbirds. Strowd was 2-1 with a 1.20 ERA, two holds and a save with Aberdeen. He tallied 15 innings pitched across those dozen appearances, giving up six runs on 10 hits, whiles striking out 21.

Strowd is the latest former Mountaineer to earn a spring training invite. Cubs minor league hitter Darius Hill, and Marlins minor league slugger Paul McIntosh have both received their invites.

It is expected that Michael Grove will also receive an invitation to spring training after making his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. And, of course, Alek Manoah will be in camp with the Toronto Blue Jays after a stellar 2022 season.