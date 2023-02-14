MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In their first game after knocking off a nationally ranked opponent on Saturday, a battered and bruised WVU women’s basketball team will host visiting Kansas Wednesday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

Kansas at West Virginia game information

Kansas at WVU matchup preview

West Virginia is 8-3 against the Jayhawks in Morgantown, and has won 13 of the last 16 meetings against Kansas.

While WVU has fared well in recent history, the most recent meeting was very much a tale of two halves for both teams. West Virginia jumped out to a lead, but then the Jayhawks came alive in the second half to collect a 19-point victory on their home floor.

Three key West Virginia players are currently dealing with injuries.

Starters Kylee Blacksten and Jayla Hemingway both left Saturday’s win in walking boots, and Savannah Samuel missed the contest with an undisclosed injury. It’s unclear if any of the injured players will suit up on Wednesday against the Jayhawks.

Kansas has three of the top nine scorers in the Big 12, led by Taiyanna Jackson, who averages 15.6 points per contest. She was one of three KU players to score at least 13 points in last month’s meeting with WVU in Lawrence.

The Mountaineers are 10-2 on their home floor this season.