MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor.

Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally ranked teams. She received Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors on Sept. 6 following back-to-back shutouts. She was then named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s Player of the Week the following day.

Massey recorded 61 saves and held a .792 save percentage during the regular season.

The goalkeeper was also one of three goalkeepers named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Tuesday. The Ottawa, Ontario native is one of five Mountaineers named to the All-Big 12 First or Second Teams.

Joining Massey on the First Team is center-back Jordan Brewster, who recently set the Mountaineer program record for most games played. Brewster logged the game-winning goal for the Mountaineers in their Big 12 Conference Championship tournament opener versus Oklahoma State. Brewster scored two goals, this season, both of which were game-winners.

Brewster also logged the game-winning assist to Julianne Vallerand to give WVU a victory on her Senior Night.

Fellow center-back Gabrielle Robinson and forwards Dilary Heredia-Beltran and AJ Rodriguez, were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Rodriguez leads the team with five goals and is second on the team with 10 points this season.

Heredia-Beltran, a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team a season ago, has recorded a team-high seven assists this season, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the Big 12.

Robinson has logged the third-most minutes this season for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia returns to action in Round Rock, Texas, on Thursday for its semifinal matchup against top-seeded Texas.