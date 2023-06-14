Mark Kellogg gives his introductory speech as he is named WVU women’s basketballs’ head coach (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has announced the addition of Video Coordinator Caden Roberts to the support staff for the 2023-24 season.

“We are continuing to build a fantastic staff with the addition of Caden,” Kellogg said. “He has a diverse resume and ties to WVU that will positively impact our program. Caden will lead our video and analytic department, but also assist on the court and in other areas of our program. Please welcome back Caden back to Morgantown.”

Caden Roberts comes to Morgantown after spending last season at UNC Wilmington where he served as the Director of Women’s Basketball Operations. There he oversaw the program’s operating budget while coordinating all meals and team travel including flights, hotel reservations, and ground transportation and ensured that expenses were within budget guidelines.

He also helped run practices, plan community service initiatives, supervise the program’s support staff and organize and direct the Seahawk Basketball camps.

“The opportunity to represent both my home state and alma mater was one I could not miss out on,” Roberts said. “I look forward to working with Coach Kellogg as well as a great group of coaches, players and staff to continue WVU’s winning traditions.”

Roberts adds previous basketball operational and player development experience. He served as the Video Coordinator for the Gardner-Webb men’s basketball team from 2021-22. There he produced scouting edits and video playbooks for the team’s scouting reports. He led the student managers and was an assistant coach for the school’s junior varsity program.

From 2018-19, Roberts was a Video Coordinator at Fairmont State. He aided in practices, arranged film exchanges with opposing teams and created analytical reports for game planning with the Falcons.

Roberts received a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from West Virginia in 2021. As a freshman, he assisted as a student manager for the Mountaineers women’s basketball team. He is a graduate of Martinsburg High.