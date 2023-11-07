MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to open its 2023-24 season on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as the Mountaineers welcome Loyola Maryland to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Greyhounds is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against LUM will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Thursday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Tuesday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia’s season opener is the first 50th Year of Women’s Basketball celebration. Join the Mountaineers as they honor the classes ’73 to ’89 and all their accomplishments. Fans in attendance will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative poster, as well as the 2023-24 season poster.

Tuesday’s game marks the beginning of coach Kellogg’s tenure at West Virginia, after becoming the school’s seventh women’s basketball coach on April 3, 2023.

In 18 seasons as a head coach, Kellogg owns a career record of 445-120 (.788), which makes him the sixth-winningest active Division I coach in the country by win percentage. During that span, he has also totaled 18 winning seasons and fourteen 20-win seasons, including three 30-win campaigns.

West Virginia and Loyola Maryland meet for just the second time on Tuesday evening. WVU won the only matchup in the series 80-49 back in 2011.

West Virginia is 34-16 all-time in season openers and has won the last nine openers, dating back to the 2014-15 season. During that stretch, WVU is averaging 81.9 points in season openers and has limited the opposition to 42.6 points in those contests. The Mountaineers are averaging 69.9 points per game all-time in season openers.

What’s more, West Virginia is 21-3 in season openers since the 1999-00 season.

West Virginia returns six players from last year’s squad and brings 400 games of combined experience to the floor. The list of returners is highlighted by Big 12 Preseason All-Conference selection, junior guard JJ Quinerly.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Quinerly has played in 61 games, including 43 starts, in her career. She has amassed 712 points, 205 rebounds, 149 assists, and 134 steals during her first two seasons at WVU. In all-time program history, Quinerly ranks ninth in steal per game average at 2.3 per game.

Quinerly’s performance last season landed her All-Big 12 honors, being named a unanimous selection to the Big 12 First Team while adding defensive team honors.

Additionally, seven newcomers join the team to make up WVU’s 13-woman squad. Fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields brings the most experience to the floor for the Mountaineers, playing in 115 career contests after transferring from Arizona over the summer. She played her first three seasons inside the Big 12 at Oklahoma State.

The contest is the first of the season for a Loyola Maryland team that finished last season with a 10-21 overall record. The Greyhounds are led by coach Danielle O’Banion, who holds a career record of 36-145. This season marks her third with Loyola Maryland, where she has a record of 15-45.