MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2024-25 season, as Destiny Agubata (Corona, Calif./Santiago High School) and Jordan Thomas (Carrollton, Texas/Hebron High School) have signed National Letters of Intent. The pair are both ranked inside the top 100 of the ESPN HoopGirlz national rankings.

Destiny Agubata | Moreno Valley, California | Santiago High School

A 5-foot-11 guard out of Moreno Valley, California, Agubata will play her senior season for Santiago High School and her travel team, the Cal Stars EYBL. Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, she is a member of the ESPN HoopGirlz Top 100 for the class of 2024, ranked No. 96 in the nation.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Agubata averaged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. She added four assists per game during the season. She missed her junior season due to injury but is currently averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists early in her senior campaign.

Destiny intends to major in Mechanical Engineering while at West Virginia University.

Destiny is the daughter of Ogo and Victoria Agubata and she has three siblings, Joshua, Emmanuel and Ashley.

“Destiny is a fantastic addition for our program both on and off the court. She is a versatile, tough, and hardnosed wing player that scores at every level on the court,” Kellogg said. “She is a skilled player that can really stretch the floor and shoot it or aggressively attack the rim. Destiny has a good feel and nice court vision as well. She will fit in defensively with her versatility and ability to guard multiple positions. Destiny excels in the classroom as well and will study Engineering at WVU. Destiny has an opportunity to make an immediate impact. Mountaineer fans will love watching Destiny compete in the Gold and Blue!”

Jordan Thomas | Carrollton, Texas | Hebron High School

A 6-foot-3 center out of Carrollton, Texas, where she plays for Hebron High School and her travel team, ProSkills. She is rated as a four-star player and is a member of the ESPN HoopGirlz Top 100 for the class of 2024, ranked No. 81 in the nation. According to J. Key’s Texas High School Rankings, she is the No. 8 ranked player in the state.

For her high school career, Jordan has racked up 1030 total points and 804 rebounds through three seasons of competition. She holds career-game highs of 29 points and 17 rebounds.

As a junior in 2022-23, she averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She helped lead her high school team to the regional quarterfinals and was named to the first team all-district.

Last season she was named Hebron’s Offensive Player of the Year as she is a three-year captain and a two-time first-team all-district honoree.

Jordan intends to major in Sports Medicine while at West Virginia University.

Jordan is the daughter of Will Swinney and Laquisha Thomas, her stepfather Quentin Bland, and has three siblings Ahmon West, Brooke Thomas and Tristin Bland.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jordan to our Mountaineer family. Jordan will be a dominant presence in the paint for us on the offensive and defensive ends of the court,” Kellogg said. “She has an ability to score with her back to the basket or step out and face up to shoot. She has tremendous hands and feet for a post player. Defensively, Jordan will be able to battle in the paint and help us clean up the boards. Jordan is a proven winner as she has played on a high-level AAU and high school teams. Please help me welcome Jordan to Almost Heaven!”