MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mark Kellogg’s WVU women’s basketball team left absolutely no doubt on the court as to who was the better team Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (9-0) took down Delaware State (2-7) 107-43 Sunday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. WVU scored 100 points for the first time since it recorded 101 against Coppin State in Dec. 2017.

WVU’s perfect 9-0 start is also tied for the fourth-longest unbeaten streak to start the season in program history.

With nine steals in the first ten minutes, WVU set a program-record for most steals in one quarter of play. Lauren Fields and JJ Quinerly each recorded four steals, which matched KK Deans’ previous program-best for one quarter from her performance against St. Francis (Pa.) in Nov. 2021.

The Mountaineers finished the first half with 11 steals, and they turned those takeaways into 26 of their 55 first-half points, which is a season-high. The led 55-13 at the halfway point.

“We got out and got some easy buckets early [and] played in transition,” Kellogg said. “I thought our pressure dictated a lot in that first quarter, which we wanted it to.”

The domination continued in the second half with role players finding success for WVU. Forward Kylee Blacksten set a season-high in points with 16, while Jordan Harrison (13 points), Tavy Digs (10 points), Tirzah Moore (10 points) and Jayla Hemingway (10 points) also scored in double-figures. The Mountaineers shot 60.3% (41-of-68) from the field on the afternoon.

“We wanted to see if we could get five [players], [or] I guess the goal was six, in double-figures, which we met,” Kellogg said.

Quinerly exited the game late in the third quarter after suffering a leg injury, but she returned for the start of the fourth quarter. She finished the game with 25 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and seven steals. Two more rebounds would’ve marked the seventh triple-double in WVU women’s basketball history.

She is the first WVU player with 20+ points and more than five assists, rebounds and steals since Yolanda Paige accomplished the same feat in March of 2004.

“She’s electric,” Kellogg said. “She’s still the fastest kid from zero-to-100 that I’ve been around, and then [she] also [has] the ability to stop on dime, but literally, like tonight, she can do it all when she wants to. She can score at a crazy-high level, but she can assist. Those numbers had been down, so that, maybe, was what I was the most pleased with.”

Kellogg’s crew returns to the WVU Coliseum after finals week with a 10 a.m. matchup against Wright State (6-3) for the annual Education Day game Monday, Dec. 18.