WVU men’s basketball announced on Tuesday morning that senior guard Kerr Kriisa will be suspended from competition for nine regular season games.



“In late August 2023, West Virginia University learned of a potential eligibility concern for men’s basketball transfer student-athlete Kerr Kriisa , who admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona. West Virginia worked cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Staff to reach an appropriate resolution. As a result of his actions, Kriisa will miss nine (9) 2023-2024 regular season games as part of his eligibility reinstatement. Kriisa will be able to continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension from competition. He accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona and looks forward to joining his Mountaineer teammates on the floor.”

Kriisa spent three seasons at Arizona before transferring to WVU during the offseason. He started for the Mountaineers in their charity exhibition game on Friday and finished with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.

WVU officially opens the 2023-24 season on Monday, Nov. 6 as it welcomes Missouri State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.