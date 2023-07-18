Recent WVU graduate Kevin Dowdell has signed with the Los Angeles Angles as an undrafted free agent. The Mountaineer baseball team announced the news Tuesday evening.

Dowdell played two seasons at West Virginia after transferring to WVU as a two-way player. He played for a pair of Community College programs before making the jump to Division I baseball with the Mountaineers.

The Montevallo, Alabama native made 21 appearances on the mound and appeared in 11 games as a hitter at WVU.

Dowdell pitched a total of 11.1 innings, recording 11 strikeouts and giving up eight earned runs. He has a lifetime 6.35 ERA with the Mountaineers. At the plate, he collected 12 hits in 60 at-bats for an even .200 batting average. Three of his hits left the yard, and nearly half of his hits went for extra bases. He also drew 10 walks, owns a .319 on-base percentage, and stole six bases.

Dowdell is the fifth WVU player to earn a shot at the pro level this summer.

Carlson Reed and Braden Barry were both selected in the MLB Draft and have signed with their clubs. Tevin Tucker inked a deal to join the Colorado Rockies organization. Landon Wallace also signed with the Angels, and could possibly be a teammate of Dowdell’s moving forward.