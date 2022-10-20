The New Orleans Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad ahead of their Thursday night clash with Arizona.

White’s number was called in the second quarter and he looked reminiscent of his West Virginia days.

On 3rd and 2, Andy Dalton found White just shy of the first down marker and he turned on the jets from there. The former Mountaineer tight roped the sideline, stayed in bounds, and was brought down just a few yards shy of the end zone.

That 64-yard catch and run set up a Taysom Hill touchdown for a 14-6 Saints lead.

According to Next Gen Stats, White reached a top speed of 20.35 on his 64-yard catch. That marked his fastest speed in the NFL. He gained 62 yards after the catch.

It marked his first catch in the league since 2021. White played in the Saints’ clash with the Bengals last Sunday. He saw 12 offensive snaps and an additional seven on special teams.