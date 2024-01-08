MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two more of West Virginia’s top defensive players are staying in Morgantown. With many key offensive players already set to return for the 2024 season, much time has recently been spent on keeping Jordan Lesley’s unit intact.

Defensive lineman Sean Martin and safety Aubrey Burks will both be part of next year’s team. Country Roads Trust, WVU’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective, announced both players as being committed to the Trust on Monday.

This comes four days after fellow defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen was also announced as a Country Roads Trust athlete for 2024.

Country Roads Trust already came to agreements with numerous players for the upcoming season in December. Some of those players included quarterback Garrett Greene, running back Jahiem White, wideouts Traylon Ray and Rodney Gallagher III, and four likely starters on the offensive line.

Even while missing one game in October due to injury, Burks was one of WVU’s best options in its defensive secondary.

Burks finished seventh on West Virginia’s defense in total tackles this past season with 48. He also tallied two interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble, as well as four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The “Head Hancho” picked off passes in two of West Virginia’s biggest games of the year: first on Sept. 16 in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, and then on Dec. 27 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina.

Martin was one of the Mountaineers’ most consistent forces on the defensive line. The Bluefield, West Virginia native tallied 27 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack. He, like Burks and Vesterinen, earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.

Vesterinen, the junior defensive lineman from Helsinki, Finland, had his best year as a Mountaineer in 2023. He set career-highs in total tackles (28), tackles for loss (4.5), and sacks (3).

In addition to Burks, Martin and Vesterinen, other key defensive players committed to the Country Roads Trust for the 2024 season include linebackers Ben Cutter, Josiah Trotter and Trey Lathan.

WVU appears assured to return six of its 12 leading tacklers from last season. Four of the Mountaineers’ other leading tacklers from 2023, including consensus All-American Beanie Bishop Jr., exhausted their collegiate eligibility during West Virginia’s run to Mayo Bowl supremacy.