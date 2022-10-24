The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that West Virginia’s upcoming football contest against Iowa State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia will play in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 5.

The conference also recently announced the kick time and television network for WVU’s upcoming homecoming contest versus TCU.

West Virginia and Iowa State are ninth and tenth, respectively, in the Big 12 rankings. The Cyclones are the only team in the Big 12 without a league win this season.

West Virginia hosts No. 7 TCU this weekend. Iowa State hosts Oklahoma this weekend.

The Mountaineers have five games remaining in the regular season. With an overall record of 3-4, WVU will need to win three of its final five contests to ensure bowl eligibility.