Two former Mountaineers are returning to the region

A pair of former Mountaineers are headed to the Steel City. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and long snapper Rex Sunahra after extending a tryout invitation to both players last week.

This is Sunahara’s second stint with Mike Tomlin’s squad. He was brought in late during the 2021 and remained on the roster through the early part of the 2022 offseason. He will be the second long snapper on Pittsburgh’s roster, joining Christian Kuntz.

Sunahara last played with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, who were coached by former Steeler receiver Heinz Ward.

Kwiatkoski, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound Bethel Park native (PA) is no stranger to the NFL. He played in 57 games and made 22 starts over four seasons with the Chicago Bears after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He went on to sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and was released after two seasons. He was on the roster for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Kwiatkoski played at WVU from 2012-2015 and amassed 303 tackles, 18 TFLs and six interceptions.