For the first time in his pro football career, Kyzir White is one win away from winning an NFL championship.

White and his Philadelphia Eagles dominated visiting San Francisco in the NFC championship game Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love. 31-7 was the final score. White’s club defeated fellow Mountaineer Colton McKivitz’s 49ers, who fell in the conference title game for the second year in a row.

The fifth-year linebacker out of West Virginia finished the game with six total tackles, tied for the team lead. He was second on the Philadelphia roster in tackles through the 17-game regular season.

White is in his first year with the Eagles, who entered the playoffs as the top seed in the NFC. He previously played four years with the Chargers organization after being drafted in the fourth round out of WVU.

With the victory Sunday, Philadelphia returns to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning Super Bowl LII in 2018 over the New England Patriots. That was the most recent Super Bowl won by a former Mountaineer player, as Najee Goode, Rasul Douglas, and Shelton Gibson all took the field in that game. Wendell Smallwood was on the Philadelphia roster that season, but did not appear in the contest.

White and company will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL title game. Super Bowl LVII kicks off from Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.