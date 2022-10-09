MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – We have reached the midway point in the college football season.

Week 6 saw one of the country’s biggest surprises suffer its first loss, the Oklahoma Sooners’ worst loss in Red River Rivalry history, and a true Big 12 shootout in Stillwater.

After six weeks of play, half of the teams in the Big 12 are featured in the AP Top 25.

Here is a look at the Big 12 standings through the season’s first six weeks.

TEAM CONF. RECORD OVR. RECORD STREAK No. 17 Kansas State 3-0 5-1 W3 No. 8 Oklahoma State 2-0 5-0 W5 No. 13 TCU 2-0 5-0 W5 No. 19 Kansas 2-1 5-1 L1 No. 22 Texas 2-1 4-2 W2 Baylor 1-1 3-2 L1 Texas Tech 1-2 3-3 L2 West Virginia 0-2 2-3 L1 Iowa State 0-3 3-3 L3 Oklahoma 0-3 3-3 L3 Big 12 Conference football standings as of Oct. 9, 2022

Once again, eight Big 12 teams will face league opponents in Week 7, while two programs have the weekend off. This week’s slate of games gets started Thursday night in Morgantown.

Baylor at West Virginia – Thur., 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Both the Mountaineers and Baylor Bears were idle in Week 6, giving each program 11 days to prepare for this Thursday night showdown at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia had its two-game winning streak snapped in Week 5 in Austin against the Longhorns. Baylor is also coming off a loss, which snapped a multi-game winning streak that the Bears had intact.

The Mountaineers, still searching for their first Big 12 win of the season, are 1-1 in Thursday contests this season, and are 5-0 against Baylor all-time in Morgantown.

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma – Sat., Noon ET (ESPN2)

Kansas suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at the hands of No. 17 TCU. Jayhawks starting quarterback Jalon Daniels suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in the first half of the loss, and his status for this contest against Oklahoma is unknown.

On the other hand, Oklahoma suffered one of its worst losses in program history. The Sooners’ 49-0 beat down at the hands of Texas was the largest shutout loss in Oklahoma program history.

Brent Venables’ defense has surrendered 40-plus points in three straight games, and the Sooners have lost back-to-back games by 30 or more points for the first time in program history.

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas – Sat., Noon ET (ABC)

The Longhorns are back in the AP Top 25 rankings after its shellacking of Oklahoma. Despite deploying a backup quarterback for half of its season, the Longhorns have scored 34 or more points in five of its six games played.

Texas has now won three of its last four contests.

Iowa State, meanwhile, suffered a third-straight loss as the Cyclones’ offense continues to struggle. ISU has tallied just 20 points over the past two weeks, while Matt Campbell’s defense has surrendered just 24 points. Iowa State has only scored more than one touchdown in one of its four games against Power 5 opponents.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU – Sat., 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday’s Big 12 slate concludes with a battle between two of the top three teams in the conference. Both Oklahoma State and TCU enter the game 2-0 in league play and 5-0 on the season. This is also a battle of the two top quarterbacks in the Big 12, in terms of passing yards per game.

The Horned Frogs scored late in the fourth quarter, and held off a rally attempt by the Jayhawks, to hand Kansas its first loss of the year on Saturday. The Cowboys outlasted Texas Tech in a shootout that saw the two teams nearly combine for 1,000 yards of offense.

Oklahoma State and Texas Christian’s margin of victory are separated by just one point per game. However, Mike Gundy’s group has played two tightly contested Big 12 games thus far, while Sonny Dykes’ crew has a 31-point blowout of Oklahoma in their back pocket.