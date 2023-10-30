MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown updated the status of multiple players Monday afternoon at his weekly press conference. West Virginia has dealt with several injuries to key players over the last month or so, which will continue during BYU-prep week.

Starting right tackle Doug Nester is “doubtful” for this weekend’s game against the Cougars. Nester left Saturday’s contest against UCF in the first half due to a lower-leg injury on his right leg.

Brown does foresee the Mountaineers getting a pair of playmakers on the outside back this week.

He noted that wide receivers Hudston Clement and Traylon Ray “will both play” Saturday night in Morgantown, according to the head coach.

Clement missed the UCF game due to a leg injury he sustained against Oklahoma State. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native is second on the team in receiving yards and leads WVU with four receiving touchdowns this year. Ray went down in the second half of last Saturday’s contest in Orlando. The injury did not appear to be serious at the time, and doesn’t appear to be one that will keep him off the field moving forward.

Elsewhere, Brown is “hopeful” that Spear Hershey McLaurin, who missed last week’s game against the Knights, will be able to play this week. McLaurin sustained an injury in the second half against Oklahoma State. Brown noted he will likely know more about McLaurin’s status on Tuesday.

The head coach stated redshirt sophomore cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp will return this week.

West Virginia native Graeson Malashevich was inactive last week, and will be out again this week.

“It’s kind of a freak deal that, he just had a routine… It’s nothing real serious, but it’s an issue that’s going to keep him out at least one more week. Hopefully we’ll get him back after that,” Brown said of WVU’s holder.