A Super Regional in Morgantown could be in play come June

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With two weeks left in the regular season, WVU baseball remains a favorite to host an NCAA Regional.

A new projection from D1Baseball.com tabs the Mountaineers as the No. 7 national seed. Should that scenario play out, the Mountaineers would host the Regional round, and have the opportunity to host a Super Regional, should they advance.

D1Baseball’s latest projection for a Morgantown Regional includes the following teams: Maryland, Texas State and Wright State. Earlier this season, the Mountaineers defeated the Terrapins, who were the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten, on the road.

WVU most recently hosted an NCAA Regional in 2019, but failed to advance to the Super Regional round. It also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

WVU (36-12, 13-5) will play for a regular season sweep of Pitt Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Big 12 play continues for the Mountaineers Friday through Sunday against Texas Tech. They enter their final home series of the season with a two-game lead in the conference standings.