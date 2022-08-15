West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he will be a part of on Saturday, September 10.

More than 50 basketball Hall of Famers are expected to be present to watch the Class of 2022 be inducted, and two of them will present Bob Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

The two Hall of Famers also happen to be WVU legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn, the Hall of Fame announced Monday.

West was inducted into basketball’s Hall of Fame in 1980 after a storied professional playing career that still has him among the greatest Los Angeles Lakers of all time. Thorn was a Class of 2018 inductee, and has been instrumental in the NBA landscape as a team executive and general manager.

West and Thorn, like Huggins, are not only WVU icons, but are West Virginia natives. Thorn hails from Princeton, West Virginia, while came to Morgantown from Chelyan, West Virginia.

“The Logo”, as West is known, is West Virginia men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer at 2,309 points. Thorn’s 1,785 puts him seventh on the list.

Huggins is a two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year. He led WVU to its most-recent Final Four appearance in 2010, and its only Big 12 Conference Tournament title that same season.

Huggins was announced as part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in late March. He has recently made at least one trip to Springfield in preparation of being formally inducted in September.