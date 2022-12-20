MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, announced today by the organization.



It is the 30th time a West Virginia football player has been named to the team and the first since safety Sean Mahone was named to the team in 2021. The Mountaineers rank No.16 all-time for the most Academic All-Americans among Power 5 football schools.



In the classroom, Legg posted a 3.97 grade point average, while earning his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is currently pursuing his master’s of business administration degree; posting a 4.0 GPA. He will complete his degree requirements in May 2023.



Legg, a former walk-on, earned a scholarship in 2021 after being named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the Big 12 coaches and PFF College. He never kicked a football during high school, playing only soccer, until he came to WVU in 2018.

Legg was the Mountaineers’ starting kicker for the past two years. He handled the team’s kickoffs and was a backup kicker during the 2019 season and halfway through 2020. A Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, Legg started a streak of 14 straight field goals in the final game of that season and continued it through the 2022 season. He ended the streak when he had his only miss of the 2022 season on Nov. 19 against Kansas State.

He hit 40-of-49 field goals during his career, including 19-of-23 in 2021 and 14-of-15 in 2022. He has scored 208 points in his career, ranking No. 8 among kickers only. He is No. 7 on the career field goals made list and No. 10 on the all-time extra point made list.

Legg earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team for the past three years and was a regular on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll each semester and earned dean’s list distinction several times.

The Academic All-American team members are awarded by College Sports Communicators to the most accomplished student-athletes for academic and athletic achievement each year since 1952. It is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes.



All nominees must have a GPA of 3.5 or above and be a starter or important reserve. The nominating and voting privileges are held exclusively by College Sports Communicators members on behalf of student-athletes from throughout the NCAA, NAIA, Two-year Colleges and Canadian institutions. The members vote on the national ballot where members vote for Academic All-America® teams within their division. Awards for All-District, All-America and All-America of the Year in each sport are sent to the schools for distribution and/or display.