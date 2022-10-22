West Virginia football’s road trip to Lubbock didn’t go as the Mountaineers had hoped as they fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 48-10.

It was a day to remember for Behren Morton and one to forget for JT Daniels as the Red Raider offense popped off for the most points it had scored against an FBS opponent. Daniels and the WVU offense floundered, struggling to find points and gaining a total of 284 yards.

The lightning-fast Texas Tech offense took control of the game from the outset, marching down the field to score touchdowns on its first two drives. The Red Raiders ran 24 plays in their first 5 minutes and 21 seconds of possession, gaining 155 yards.

In between those drives, West Virginia opened the contest with a three-and-out.

The Mountaineer offense found a spark as the half progressed, putting together two double-digit play drives but heading into halftime with just three points on the board. On defense, the Mountaineers could hold Texas Tech to just a field goal on its next three drives as the game became a fight of attrition.

Tahj Brooks was the most lethal weapon for the Red Raiders, scoring both of his team’s first half touchdowns and logging 70 all-purpose yards in the first two quarters.

Morton scored his two touchdowns in the third quarter, finding Xavier White and Loic Fouonji for 55- and 18-yard completions. The quarterback recorded 325 yards and completed 62 percent of his passes, while Moore logged a career-high 141 all-purpose yards.

WVU logged its first touchdown in the third quarter as Daniels found Bryce Ford-Wheaton for 28 yards. Daniels was 23-of-36 for 194 yards and three interceptions.

Texas Tech added 17 more points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach of the Mountaineers.

By the end of the game, the Red Raiders ran 103 plays on offense. WVU ran 66.

West Virginia’s defeat ties for its biggest under Neal Brown, matching the margin of the Mountaineers’ 2019 loss to Oklahoma in Norman. Brown remains winless against the Red Raiders in four meetings with WVU.

The Red Raiders improve to a winning record and preserve a perfect mark at Jones AT&T Stadium this season. They move to fifth in the Big 12 with the victory.

WVU slips under .500 with the loss as it searches for its second Big 12 win. The Mountaineers are now ninth in the conference.

West Virginia comes back to Morgantown for its next contest when it hosts TCU on Oct. 29. Kick time is yet to be announced.