MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football eyes a marquee victory on Saturday when it hosts No. 7 TCU. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will try to get the upset without the help of either of their starting guards. While left guard James Gmiter was listed as out before gameday, right guard Doug Nester was a late addition to the injured list. In their place, Tomas Rimac and Jordan White will start in the guard spots.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TCU (14-14 – 11:42): West Virginia’s defense had the Horned Frogs on the ropes, but they pull off another explosive play to tie up the game. This time, Duggan finds Quentin Johnston wide-open for a 55-yard scoring connection. On a positive note for the Mountaineers, Dante Stills recorded his first tackle-for-loss in the game, putting the fifth-year at the top of WVU’s all-time career TFL list.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-7 – 14:47): Donaldson strikes again from one yard out to start the second quarter of play, capping off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The freshman tailback is already up to 74 yards in the game after scoring his second touchdown.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: WVU is on the 1 yard line to start the second quarter as the game is tied at 7.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (7-7 – 4:27): TCU answers three plays later. Max Duggan finds Taye Barber for a 71-yard touchdown pass.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 6:02): WVU gets off to a fast start in this one. After forcing a TCU punt after Jared Bartlett sacked Max Duggan to stall the opening drive, WVU works its way 80 yards down the field to jump ahead. JT Daniels is a perfect 3-for-3 on the series, but CJ Donaldson pushes the Mountaineers in, carrying the ball on the last five plays to drive WVU into the end zone.

West Virginia won the toss and has deferred. The Mountaineers will defend the south end of the field.