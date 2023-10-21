MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchup between WVU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) is officially underway in Morgantown.

For a full preview of the game, click here. For watch/listening information, click here.

As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates as the game unfolds.

3RD QUARTER

OSU TOUCHDOWN (20-17 4:52): Bowman connects with OSU receiver Jaden Bray for a five-yard TD pass. Gordon put the Cowboys in scoring position with a 27-yard run.

7:16: OSU forces WVU’s second three-and-out of the half. The Cowboys will start at their own 48-yard line.

OSU TURNOVER (8:04): OSU quarterback Alan Bowman unleashes a deep ball to the end zone, but WVU safety Anthony Wilson is waiting in the perfect spot for the interception. WVU starts on its own 4-yard line.

10:46: WVU goes three-and-out and punts to the OSU 38-yard line.

11:54: OSU approaches midfield, but a hard hit from safety Aubrey Burks breaks up a deep ball on third down. OSU punts to the WVU 8-yard line.

14:48: Oklahoma State will get a new set of downs at its own 30-yard penalty after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: WVU scores 17 points in the second quarter and takes a 17-13 lead into the locker room.

OSU MISSED FIELD GOAL (17-13, 0:13): The Cowboys put themselves into position to capitalize on their two-plus minutes of remaining clock with another field goal, but Cowboys’ kicker Zlex Hale misses the kick. OSU will also start with the ball to open the second half.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (17-13 2:37): WVU crosses midfield before a broken play lets Devin Carter run free deep in the OSU secondary. Greene set his feet, and finds Carter for a 45-yard scoring completion.

OSU FIELD GOAL (13-10, 5:06): The Cowboys cap a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a field goal.

WVU FIELD GOAL (10-10, 8:49): WVU drives to OSU’s 21-yard line, but the Mountaineers settle for a field goal from Michael Hayes. Greene tallied 30 rushing yards on the drive.

13:23: OSU goes three-and-out, and the Cowboys punt to WVU’s 41-yard line after Davoan Hawkins gets a piece of the kick.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (10-7, 14:17): WVU responds with a touchdown of its own on a three-yard scoring run. The rush was set up by a 19-yard connection between Greene and Preston Fox to start the quarter.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: WVU trails 10-0, but the Mountaineers will have 3rd-and-8 from the OSU 22-yard line to start the second.

OSU TOUCHDOWN (10-0, 7:19): Gordon punches in a TD run from one-yard out, and OSU has an early two-score lead.

WVU TURNOVER 9:05: The Mountaineers get a first down, but Greene unsuccessfully tries to hit Devin Carter on a double-move up the sideline, and his pass is picked off by OSU DB Korie Black. Black returned the interception to WVU’s 39-yard line.

OSU FIELD GOAL (3-0, 11:00): Oklahoma State settles for a field goal after marching down to the WVU 21-yard line. Cowboys’ running back Ollie Gordon had a 32-yard rush on the drive that flipped the field.

WVU TURNOVER 13:43: After an incompletion, WVU QB Garrett Greene connects with tight end Kole Taylor, but OSU rips the ball out of Taylor’s hands for a fumble. OSU will take over on its 29-yard line.

13:53: WVU goes three-and-out, but OSU muffs the punt and Hudson Clement recovers at the OSU 31 yard-line.

15:00: Oklahoma State won the toss and deferred its selection to the second half. WVU will start with the ball. As for injuries, Brandon Yates (LG) and Ja’Quay Hubbard (RG) are occupying the guard spots. Tomas Rimac is dressed after missing last week with an injury, but he starts on the bench. LT Wyatt Milum is back in the lineup.