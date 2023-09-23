MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football (2-1) has its first opportunity for three straight wins in the Neal Brown era Saturday when the Mountaineers take on Texas Tech (1-2) at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

2ND QUARTER

TEXAS TECH TURNOVER ON DOWNS (3:23): The Red Raiders can’t convert on fourth down after making up some ground on third-and-long. WVU will start near midfield on its own 46-yard line.

TEXAS TECH INTERCEPTION (4:16): Marchiol throws his second interception of the game on a third-down pass to Devin Carter that was popped up into the air off Carter’s hands. TTU starts at midfield.

5:50: WVU forces another three-and-out. Burks made an impressive PBU on third down. Mountaineers will start on their own 42-yard line. TTU is 0-for-5 on third down, and backup QB Behren Morton is 0-for-3 since entering the game.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (10-3 6:34): WVU sustains a 12-play, 56-yard scoring drive that included a successful fourth-down conversion and a trick-play pass from Traylon Ray to Kole Taylor. Taylor was injured on his first-down completion, but he walked off the field on his own and returned later in the drive. Michael Hayes drilled a 28-yard field goal.

12:42: Both teams trade punts, and WVU will start a new drive on its own 34-yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU has the ball at its own 24-yard line on second-and-four.

0:28: WVU forces a TTU three-and-out following a first-down tackle for loss by safety Aubrey Burks. Red Raider QB Tyler Shough was injured on third down and taken off the field via cart.

TOUCDHOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-3 1:53): A crucial defensive holding by Texas Tech on 3rd-and-long gives WVU a first down inside the TTU 10-yard line, and CJ Donaldson punches in a two-yard TD rush.

TEXAS TECH FIELD GOAL (3-0 8:40): The Red Raiders drill a 39-yard field goal after recording one first down.

TEXAS TECH INTERCEPTION (10:34): Marchiol’s pass on second down is intercepted by Malik Dunlap and returned to the WVU 35-yard line.

11:18: Texas Tech punts after a three-and-out. WVU DL Eddie Vesterinen nearly recorded a sack, but the play was ruled as a rush for no gain. WVU starts on its own 34 yard-line.

12:45: A QB keeper from Nicco Marchiol gives WVU a first down at midfield, but the Mountaineers end up punting to the TTU 11 after a sack.

15:00: WVU wins the toss and elects to receive the opening kickoff. Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol will start at quarterback.

PREGAME