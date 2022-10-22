West Virginia football is in Lubbock on Saturday looking to tally its second win in a row as it faces the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Mountaineers enter Jones AT&T Stadium following a thrilling victory in primetime over Baylor last Thursday. Texas Tech had a bye week and looks to return to the gridiron fresh to maintain its perfect home record.

Questions swirled around the Red Raider offense as head coach Joey McGuire was reluctant to name a starting quarterback, but it appears Behren Morton will call the signals today. WVU will also get the returns of running back CJ Donaldson and cornerback Charles Woods, however head coach Neal Brown indicated in the lead-up that both would likely be used in a limited capacity.

2ND QUARTER

FIELD GOAL TEXAS TECH (17-3 – 12:25): The Mountaineers hold the Red Raiders this time around after the hosts stall their drive with an untimely holding call. Trey Wolff nails a 48-yard field goal to cap off the 47-yard drive.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: TTU has the ball and the lead to start the second quarter of play.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (14-3 – 0:45): The Mountaineer offense got some momentum, running 15 plays for 61 yards. JT Daniels was an efficient 10-of-11 but couldn’t get any big plays going. WVU settles for the field goal from 38 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (14-0 – 8:35): Texas Tech works its way down the field in 16 plays, converting four fourth downs in the process. They are now up to 155 yards in the game after Brooks fights through tacklers to score a 1-yard touchdown. WVU, on the other hand, only has a three-and-out to show for its efforts on offense so far.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (7-0 – 13:23): The Red Raiders are lightning fast. They run eight plays but take just 1:37 off the clock and trot off the field with a touchdown after Tahj Brooks runs in from 19 yards out.

West Virginia has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Texas Tech will receive the opening kickoff.