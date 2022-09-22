The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech.

Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.

1ST QUARTER

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 3, VT 0 – 3:19): West Virginia nearly drives the length of the field after getting pinned on its own two yard line, going 92 yards into the red zone. The Hokies helped them out with a number of untimely penalties, but it was led by JT Daniels, who completed seven passes for 50 yards, and Tony Mathis, who dashed for 20. Casey Legg stays perfect on the season with a 23-yard make.

Virginia Tech has won the toss and will defer.