The matchup between WVU (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) and TCU (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) is officially underway in Fort Worth, Texas.

For a full preview of the game, click here. For watch/listening information, click here.

As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

6:55: Following the short delay, WVU forces a punt from TCU. The Mountaineers will start in TCU territory on the 43-yard line.

8:03: A wide open Preston Fox can’t haul in a high throw from Greene on third down, and WVU punts to the TCU 7-yard line. WVU safety Aubrey Burks was injured on the punt and is being carted off the field. Both teams are taking knees on the sideline as they prep Burks for the cart.

TCU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (10:59): Beanie Bishop makes a wonderful open field tackle on third down, and the WVU front five provides a push and gets the stop on fourth-and-short. WVU takes over on its own 16-yard line.

14:25: WVU goes three-and-out on three incompletions.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (14-7 14:51): On the first play of the quarter, Morris keeps the ball on a zone read and takes it 31 yards to the house.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: TCU has the ball at WVU’s 31-yard line.

2:35: WVU’s drive stalls just short of midfield and the Mountaineers punt to the 19-yard line.

TCU MISSED FIELD GOAL: (7-7 4:23): Morris commits an intentional grounding penalty that puts TCU on the edge of field goal range, and the Horned Frogs miss a 52-yarder. WVU spear Hershey McLaurin had a PBU and a TFL on the drive.

TOUCHDOWN WVU (7-7 8:53): If there were any questions as to the status of Greene’s ankle, he answered them on WVU’s last drive. Greene finds Devin Carter for a 30-yard connection, then Greene scampers 35 yards into the TCU end zone to tie the game.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (7-0 12:17): TCU quarterback Chandler Morris finds JP Richardson on a slant for a 59-yard touchdown catch and run.

13:00: Junior WVU quarterback Garrett Greene started under center, but WVU punts to TCU, and the Horned Frogs start their drive on their own 30-yard line.

15:00: WVU will start with the ball.