MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchup between WVU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) and Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) is officially underway.

2ND QUARTER

WVU TOUCHDOWN (28-7, 0:40): Garrett Greene is putting on a show. He scores his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 26-yard run. He is 6-of-10 through the air with 139 passing yards, and he’s kept the ball 10 times for 136 rushing yards and two scores.

CINCINNATI TOUCHDOWN (21-7, 1:32): Jones reenters to take the tush-push in from a half-yard out for the Bearcats’ first score of the day.

1:53: Cincinnati’s offense is finding its legs after switching from Emory Jones to Brady Lichtenberg at quarterback. The Bearcats have 2nd-and-10 from the WVU 40.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (21-0, 6:07): Nine-straight games, nine-straight touchdowns for CJ Donaldson. He scores from 13 yards out. WVU is up 58-7 in its last six quarters of home football.

6:57: Cincinnati cannot get anything going offensively. The Bearcats only have 35 yards of total offense, and they will punt it away once again. WVU starts at the Cincinnati 40-yard line after a Bearcat holding penalty.

8:29: Now WVU punts for the first time today. Cincinnati takes over at the 20 after a touchback.

10:16: Cincinnati punts again. The Mountaineers will start their drive at the 37-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (14-0, 12:52): For perhaps the longest scoring play of the season, Greene finds Jahiem White on a corner route, and White takes it the distance 75 yards to the house. After some brief research, that is the longest play of the season for the Mountaineers.

14:53: Cincinnati punts to the WVU 15-yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU leads 7-0. Cincinnati will have 4th-and-2 from its own 46-yard line after the break.

2:24: WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. goes down with an injury, but he walks off under his own power. 2nd-and-medium for Cincinnati at its own 30-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 2:40): Greene keeps for a three-yard TD rush.

2:43: Now Neal Brown takes his second timeout before 4th-and-1 from the Cincinnati three-yard line.

4:46: WVU takes its first timeout before 3rd-and-2 from Cincinnati’s 15-yard line. A 22-yard rush from Greene put the Mountaineers in scoring distance.

5:52: A deep pass-interference sets up WVU at the Cincinnati 45-yard line. CJ Donaldson has a pair of rushes on this drive as well.

9:22: Cincinnati goes three-and-out. Big third-down stop on third-and-short by safety Anthony Wilson in the box. WVU starts on its own 9-yard line.

WVU MISSED FIELD GOAL (11:33): Hayes is short and wide-right on the 51-yard attempt.

11:39: A Kole Taylor holding penalty causes the drive to stall, and Michael Hayes will attempt a 51-yard field goal.

13:35: Three plays, three first downs for WVU. Connection with Rodney Gallagher III on a short pass, then a Jahiem White first-down run. Now 2nd-and-10 from the UC 28.

14:48: First play from scrimmage is a play-action deep ball from Garrett Greene to Traylon Ray. They connect for 28 yards. WVU ball at midfield.

15:00: WVU wins the toss and elects to receive. The Mountaineers will start with the ball.

PREGAME