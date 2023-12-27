The matchup between WVU football (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) and North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is officially underway at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

For watch/listening information and a game preview, click here.

As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates as the game unfolds.

3RD QUARTER

UNC INTERCEPTION (12:21): Tyrin Bradley with one of the most impressive interceptions you’ll see. He cuts off an underneath route with a leaping one-handed grab, followed by a return to WVU’s 45-yard line.

14:53: UNC takes the kickoff all the way back to its own 40-yard line.

2ND QUARTER

HALF (17-10 WVU): Three chunk completions to Hudson Clement put WVU in easy field-goal position, and Hayes drills a 27-yarder.

UNC TOUCHDOWN (14-10, 0:27): Harrell finds J..J. Jones in the corner of the end zone for UNC’s first touchdown of the game. Jones appeared to get away with an apparent offensive pass interference on the play.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (14-3, 1:29): Consensus All-American Beanie Bishop Jr. takes a UNC punt back 78 yards for a touchdown.

WVU MISSED FIELD GOAL (3:45): Michael Hayes’ 52-yard attempt lands short of the uprights.

UNC TURNOVER (5:23): The Tar Heels make WVU punt, but UNC muffs the return and WVU takes over at the UNC 26-yard line.

UNC FIELD GOAL (7-3, 8:34): The Tar Heels settle for a field goal. They have yet to find the end zone in a pair of red zone appearances.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU leads 7-0. UNC will start the second quarter at midfield.

FUMBLE: DJ Oliver fumbles on his first carry. UNC takes over.

INTERCEPTION (3:26): UNC marches into the red zone, but Conner Harrell overthrows a pop pass straight into the arms of Aubrey Burks in the end zone. WVU will start at the 20.

6:14: WVU punts after a Greene scramble to set up fourth-and-short is called back for a holding on Doug Nester. Oliver Straw’s punt rolls into the end zone, and UNC will start on the 20-yard line.

8:37: UNC converts two third-and-longs, but the WVU defense doesn’t break and forces a punt. The Mountaineers will take over on their own eight-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 14:49): First play. Touchdown. Garrett Greene connects with Traylon Ray for a 75-yard touchdown. They’ve been setting that one up all year. 7-0 WVU.

15:00: UNC wins the toss and defers. WVU will start with the ball.