MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchup between WVU (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) and BYU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is officially underway in Morgantown.

1ST QUARTER

3:47: BYU punts after making it to its own 47-yard line. Preston Fox takes the fair catch at the WVU 14-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (14-0, 6:17): The Mountaineers run just five plays – headlined by a 30-yard connection between Garrett Greene and Traylon Ray – on a scoring drive capped by another touchdown from Donaldson inside the two-yard line. RG Brandon Yates reentered after sustaining an injury on the first drive.

BYU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (7-0, 8:07): BYU goes for it on fourth down from the WVU 47-yard line, and Jared Bartlett makes the stop on a run play behind the line of scrimmage.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 9:59): Donaldson scores from two yards out. That’s a touchdown in each of the last seven games for the sophomore running back. After going a full year without an opening-drive score, WVU has a first-drive TD two weeks in a row.

10:05: BYU’s second pass interference of the opening drive will set up WVU at the BYU two-yard line.

11:40: CJ Donaldson gets a gain of two yards. Drive continues.

12:26: WVU crosses the midfield point for the second time in the drive after a false start backed them up. Brandon Yates is now injured and Ja’Quay Hubbard will enter at RG. 4th-and-1 from the BYU 37 incoming.

15:00: WVU won the toss and elected to receive. The Mountaineers will start with the ball.