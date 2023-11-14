MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s nonconference home matchup against Jacksonville State is officially underway.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Jacksonville State:

1ST HALF

13:45: Jacksonville State is up 10-9 at the under-16 timeout. Johnson leads all scorers with seven points. He also has two rebounds. His career-high in points came against Monmouth with 13.

17:36: WVU trails 5-4 early. Baskets from Kobe Johnson and Quinn Slazinski.

15:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

One minor tweak in tonight’s starting lineup. Freshman Ofri Naveh will start at guard over Seth Wilson.

The lineup: