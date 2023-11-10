MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s nonconference home matchup against Monmouth is officially underway.

For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Monmouth:

1ST HALF

HALF: Jesse Edwards hits a buzzer-beating jumper off an offensive rebound, and WVU goes into halftime leading 33-32.

2:01: Monmouth calls a timeout after Quinn Slazinski nails a three and dishes a nice assist to Kobe Johnson for a layup and the 29-27 lead. All of WVU’s starters have five points or more.

3:23: At the under-four timeout, WVU trails 27-24. The Mountaineers are shooting 36% (9-of-25) from the field with seven turnovers. Edwards leads WVU scorers with six points.

4:56: The Hawks shoot three at the line following Edwards’ first foul of the night. After the free throws, Monmouth leads 27-22.

7:27: WVU and Monmouth are tied 22-22 at the under-eight timeout.

9:30: Mountaineers are up 18-17 after Kobe Johnson records a block, then goes coast-to-coast for the layup.

10:17: WVU slims the Monmouth lead to 17-16 after a pair of free throws from Josiah Harris.

12:00: Now Monmouth goes ahead 15-12 after another WVU turnover. That’s six on the night, and the Hawks have scored nine of their 15 points off turnovers.

13:22: The Mountaineers are up 12-10, but they’ve surrendered a pair of Monmouth buckets off turnovers in the last two minutes. WVU has four turnovers after suffering just seven all game vs. Missouri State.

15:27: Edwards has four points and WVU leads 7-4 at the under-16 timeout. The Mountaineers are 3-of-8 from the field.

19:40: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off. Jesse Edwards scores the first bucket of the day for a 2-0 lead.

PREGAME: WVU’s projected lineup is the same as Monday: