MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s 190th matchup against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl is officially underway.

2ND HALF

FINAL: WVU falls 80-63 to Pitt.

3:13: Pitt now leads 74-54. Fans have been hitting the exits for a while. A small, but loud, crowd of Panthers’ supporters is chanting “Go home, Mountaineers.”

7:30: This one is getting out of hand. Pitt leads 69-52 after its second 9-0 run of the half.

11:37: After review, it was Jesse Edwards called for the technical foul. Pitt leads 58-50.

12:13: Officials are reviewing what appears to be a potential flagrant against Pitt. The Panthers lead 54-48 after going on a 9-0 run.

15:28: Both teams are trading buckets to start the half. Four WVU points have come from two Edwards’ dunks. Pitt leads 45-43.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU trails 36-35.

3:05: The Panthers are up 31-24 at the under-four timeout.

6:52: Pitt calls a timeout up 26-20.

8:46: Pitt goes on a 7-0 run headlined by a four-point play by Carlton Carrington after a Pat Suemnick foul. Panthers up 23-17.

10:05: The Mountaineers are up 17-16. Quinn Slazinski leads all scorers with seven points.

13:46: WVU leads 12-8. Akok Akok enters the game, and the crowd goes wild.

15:42: WVU leads 8-5 at the first timeout.

16:17: The Coliseum is rocking. Leggett picked up another foul, and Johnson completed a monstrous lob to Jesse Edwards to take an 8-2 lead.

19:16: It took less than one minute for the first technical foul. Ishmael Leggett gets T’d up after the opening bucket, then Kobe Johnson makes both free throws. 2-2 game.

PREGAME

Starting five for the Mountaineers:

G Kobe Johnson

G Ofri Naveh

F Quinn Slazinski

F Josiah Harris

C Jesse Edwards

WVU forward Akok Akok is cleared to play after undergoing “extensive evaluation.” Akok is warming up, and he will be available for tonight’s game.