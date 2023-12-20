MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Darris Nichols and Radford is officially underway.

For television details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Second Half

0:25: Radford has the ball down 65-63 with 25 seconds on the game clock and 23 seconds on the shot clock.

1:29: We’ve got a good one. WVU leads 63-61, and Battle has 29 points.

6:36: It’s officially the Battle (23 points) and Farrakhan (14 points) show. WVU leads 57-52. Battle breaks Slazinski’s season-high 22-point showing from the Pitt game.

11:50: We just caught a glimpse of the Kerr Kriisa everyone has been talking about. Kriisa exploded through an opponent lane in the paint, forgoing an easy layup to kick the ball out to Ofri Naveh in the corner who drilled WVU’s second three-pointer of the game. The Mountaineers lead 43-41.

13:41: Battle is back and as productive as he was in the first half. The fifth-year guard leads all scorers with 17 points, but WVU trails 41-38.

First Half

HALF: Radford leads WVU 29-28. Battle is not out for warmups before the second half.

2:28: RaeQuan Battle leads WVU with 13 points as the Mountaineers trail 27-26, but Battle is injured after a lob from Quinn Slazinski. He looks to be in a good amount of pain, but he’s able to limp off under his own power.

3:52: There is not a whole lot of good offense being played at the Coliseum. WVU faces three-point deficit down 25-22 at the final media timeout of the half. The Mountaineers are shooting 33.3% from the field, and they are yet to make a three-pointer.

7:27: Radford scores four unanswered points, and WVU now trails 18-17. The Mountaineers are 0-for-6 from deep.

11:13: WVU leads 12-9 at the under-12 timeout. Farrakhan leads all scorers with six points.

15:02: Noah Farrakhan is looking like the best player on the court. Farrakhan has a gem-high four points with three rebounds, and he will have a chance to complete a three-point play after the break. The Mountaineers have an 8-4 lead.

16:27: RaeQuan Battle scores his first points as a Mountaineer on a floater. WVU leads 6-4.

18:54: First points of the game come off an Akok Akok putback layup. 2-0 WVU.

20:00: Akok Akok wins the tip, and we’re off.

Pregame

A fresh starting-five for WVU: