MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Toledo is officially underway.

Second Half

FINAL: WVU wins 91-81.

2:24: Toledo takes a timeout down 84-75.

3:54: The Mountaineers hold a 78-72 lead at the final media timeout of the second half.

6:31: Kriisa (11 points) is now one assist away from his first double-double at WVU as the Mountaineers lead 71-66.

11:50: The Rockets continue to battle to keep themselves in this game. WVU leads 60-56. Battle has 26, and Toledo guard Dan Maddox Jr. has a team-high 14 points.

15:20: Toledo puts up runs of four points and five points, and we have a ballgame. WVU has a 52-47 advantage.

First Half

HALF: WVU leads 45-33, and Battle has 22 points.

3:28: WVU holds a 37-25 lead at the final media timeout of the half.

6:46: WVU has cooled down to 59% shooting, but Battle is still red-hot. He has 17 points as WVU is up 33-16.

10:52: WVU leads 25-11.

13:01: Kriisa (eight points, two assists) and RaeQuan Battle (10 points) are on fire. WVU is 10-of-11 from the field, leading 25-7.

15:45: An 11-0 run, including back-to-back threes from Kerr Kriisa, give WVU an early 13-4 lead over Toledo.