West Virginia men’s basketball’s Big 12 road test against No. 3 Houston is officially underway.

Second Half

FINAL: WVU loses 89-55 to No. 3 Houston.

2:33: The Cougars are starting to introduce some reserves with an 82-53 lead.

8:30: Houston calls a timeout up 70-39.

13:01: The Cougars are on a 18-5 run to start the second half, and they are beating WVU 66-27. The largest margin of defeat in WVU history is 46 points (Louisville, 1978).

15:21: Houston leads 57-26. This one is already over.

20:00: WVU starts the second half with the ball.

First Half

HALF: WVU trails 48-22.

4:22: Josh Eilert takes a timeout as this one is already getting out of hand early. Houston holds a 36-15 lead over WVU. The Mountaineers are 6-of-24 from the field.

7:54: If WVU wants to stay in this game, they are going to have to find some looks on the inside. The Mountaineers trail 25-13, and nine of their 13 points have come via the three-pointer (3-of-11).

11:53: Quinn Slazinski hits a three to stop the bleeding, but Houston leads 14-7.

14:41: WVU trails 9-4 at the first media timeout. Noah Farrakhan has both baskets for the Mountaineers, and WVU is 2-of-9 from the field.

20:00: Houston wins the tip, and we’re off.

Pregame

WVU’s starting five: