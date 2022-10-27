For the first time in his career, a former WVU pitcher is a finalist for an MLB Players Choice Award.

Alek Manoah, who recently wrapped up his second big league season with the Toronto Blue Jays, is one of three players in contention for the American League Outstanding Pitcher award. Astros ace Justin Verlander and White Sox ace Dylan Cease are also finalists for this honor.

In his breakout season in Toronto, Manoah ranked third among qualifying AL pitchers in ERA (2.24) and wins (16). He also made 25 quality starts, tying him for second in the majors.

He also became just the sixth AL pitcher since 1920 to record a sub-1.00 WHIP before reaching age 25.

Manoah made his first All-Star appearance this summer, as well as his first postseason appearance earlier this month.

The Blue Jays selected Manoah in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft. During his final season with the Old Gold and Blue, Manoah guided the Mountaineers to an appearance in the Big 12 title game and helped them secure the right to host an NCAA Regional at Monongalia County Ballpark. He also broke the program record for single-season strikeouts that spring.

Since 1992, the MLB Players Choice Awards have recognized the most outstanding performers in the big leagues, as determined by their peers.

Winners will be announced Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.