Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah exited his start earlier than planned Friday night in Toronto.

Manoah was pitching in the sixth inning, when a comebacker to the mound hit him in the arm.

Manoah was immediately removed from the game, as he could be seen dealing with some pain and discomfort.

Video of the comebacker that forced Alek Manoah to leave his start early this evening.

Hopefully he will be okay.

The batted ball, which came off the bat of Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop, hit off Manoah’s pitching elbow. The baseball was hit hard enough that it deflected to a Blue Jays infielder, who was able to record the out at first base.

Toronto’s head trainer spoke with Manoah on the field for a few moments before the pitcher was removed from the contest.

Manoah had surrendered a home run just two pitches earlier.

Manoah, who was 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA coming into the ballgame, is one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young Award.

He recently made WVU history as the first former Mountaineer to appear in the Major League Baseball All-Star game.

The Blue Jays had not announced any update on Manoah at the time of publication.