Former WVU ace is first-ever Mountaineer to be named Cy Young finalist

Alek Manoah’s historic 2022 season has come to an end

The Blue Jays ace finished third in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, garnering 87 out of a possible 210 points. Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros earned the title as the unanimous winner.

Manoah was one of three pitchers to appear on every voter’s ballot, along with Verlander and Dylan Cease of the White Sox. Cease finished in second with 97 points.

Manoah is the first-ever former WVU player to be named a Cy Young Finalist.

The second-year righty had a meteoric rise after a breakout rookie campaign, earning a spot on the AL All-Star team. He completed the 2022 season with a 16-7 record, a 2.24 ERA and a 0.992 WHIP as he led the Blue Jays to a spot in the AL Wild Card.

Manoah was a first-round selection by the Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Draft after a dominant junior season for Randy Mazey’s WVU baseball team. He finished his WVU career with a 13-10 record and a 2.81 ERA over three seasons.