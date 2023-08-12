For the second time in as many months, Alek Manoah is returning to the minor leagues. The Blue Jays optioned the former Mountaineer ace to Triple-A on Friday.

Manoah has struggled since returning from his original demotion on July 7 when he was sent down to the Florida Complex League.

He looked like he was back to his old self in the first game back on the big league bump, allowing five hits and an earned run to go along with eight strikeouts. Unfortunately, that success didn’t continue.

Through four starts in the month of July, Manoah gave up a total of 15 hits, nine earned runs, 12 walks and fanned 20 batters through 18.2 innings pitched. He pitched twice in August, giving up 10 hits, seven earned runs, five walks and 11 strikeouts over 10.2 combined innings.

Against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, the righty allowed four runs on four hits over four innings, earning his ninth loss of the year. He has a 5.87 ERA as he moves down to Triple-A Buffalo. In a corresponding move, reliever Hagen Danner was recalled from the Bisons.

Manoah will likely get the usual four days rest before taking the bump for the Bisons. They host Rochester for a five-game set beginning on Tuesday.