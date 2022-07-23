MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Alek Manoah is picking up right where he left off after the All-Star break. He started the second half of the season with yet another quality start.

In six innings of work against the Boston Red Sox, he allowed one earned run, seven hits and fanned seven batters.

The Blue Jays referred to Manoah as a “chair salesman” for the way he sat down Bobby Malbec in the 6th inning. That was his final strikeout of the night.

Manoah’s 237 strikeouts through his first 39 career games are the most in franchise history over that span.

The former WVU ace was a showman in his first-ever MLB All-Star Game appearance. He struck out three of the four batters he faced. What made it even more impressive – he was mic’d up and talking with the announcers in the booth while doing so.

He also made Toronto history in that outing. He joins Dave Stieb as the only Blue Jay to toss three or more K’s in an All-Star Game. Stieb had four in 1983.

Manoah is the first former Mountaineer to ever appear in an MLB All-Star Game.