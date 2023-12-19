MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore Marcus Caldeira and senior Yutaro Tsukada of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named All-Americans by College Soccer News. Caldeira earns a spot on the first team while Tsukada lands on the second team.

Tsukada also earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team to add to his list of accolades this season.

Caldeira is the seventh First-Team All-American in program history and the first since Jarrod Smith and Nick Noble in 2006. The Mississauga, Ontario native is one of just two sophomores named an All-American by College Soccer News this year and the only underclassman on the top team.

Caldeira scored 12 goals this season for the Mountaineers, tying him with Tsukada for most on the team and 16th in the nation, while adding three assists. He had the best individual performance in a game this season when he scored a hat trick against No. 1 Marshall in a 5-2 Mountaineer victory.

Tsukada led West Virginia with 33 points this year, sixth-most in the NCAA, on 12 goals and a team-high nine assists. The Tokyo native turned it up when it mattered most as he scored six goals in the postseason, including three in the NCAA Tournament as the Mountaineers reached the College Cup for the first time in program history.

The senior was also named a Third-Team All-American by United Soccer Coaches last week and is just the third Mountaineer to earn All-America status from three publications, joining Joey Piatczyc in 2018 and Andy Wright in 2007.