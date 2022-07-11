MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A longtime WVU men’s basketball assistant coach is leaving the program.

Erik Martin tweeted Monday that he is departing from Bob Huggins’ staff. Martin has served as an assistant at WVU since Huggins’ tenure began in 2007.

“Thank you West Virginia/Morgantown. It has been my honor to serve you over the past 15 years,” Martin tweeted. “As I leave I take nothing but good memories. Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.”

According to a report from Blue Gold News, Martin is in line to become the next head coach of South Carolina State, a Division I program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. In 2020, Martin was included in The Athletic’s list of 25 College Basketball Assistants Ready to Lead Their Own Program.

Martin recently concluded his 20th season of coaching. He also enjoyed a brief stint at K-State with Huggins before joining the Mountaineer coaching staff. The California native also played for Huggins at Cincinnati from 1991-93, reaching the Final Four in 1992.