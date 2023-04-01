MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freshman Gabriela Martin of the West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team closed her inaugural season at the 2023 Rfen (Real Federación Española de Natación) Championship on Saturday, April 1, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

On day one of competition, Martin represented West Virginia in the 200 free placing 41st and finishing with a time of 2:09.35.

Moving to day two on Friday, the Las Gabias, Grenada, Spain, native swam in the 100 free, touching the pads in 59.85 to finish 64th during prelims.

On the final day of competition, Martin concluded her freshman season swimming in the 50 free, finishing in 85th (28.04).