West Virginia’s Mary Tucker is golden.

The Mountaineer riflewoman won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Monday.

Tucker was part of the United States 50m rifle 3 position team. She was joined by Army’s Sagen Maddelena and veteran riflewoman Sarah Beard. The Americans finished with a score of 1774-102x, defeating second-place Team China (1773-111x) and third-place Team Norway (1767-99x).

Tucker is no stranger to competing on the world stage.

She won a silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and a trio of medals at the 2021 ISSF World Cup — gold in the 10m air rifle, silver in the 10m air rifle team (women), and bronze in the 10m air rifle team (mixed). She has also successfully competed at the Pan American Games in the past.

The Sarasota, Florida, native also earned a spot on the podium at the USA Shooting National Championships in June.

Tucker will represent the United States at the Pan American Games, once again, in October.

This past season was her first with West Virginia, following a standout career with Kentucky. Tucker earned CRCA Shooter of the Year, CRCA Senior of the Year, and CRCA All-America First Team (air rifle, smallbore, combined) honors in her inaugural season with the Mountaineers. She was also named GARC Shooter of the Year and GARC Senior of the Year.

Tucker helped lead the Mountaineers to a 15th GARC Tournament Championship title in February.

Tucker, a fifth-year senior, has one season of eligibility remaining.